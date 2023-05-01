Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 21, 2023

May 1, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 21, 2023    59 14420 JOHNSON, CHRISTINA & JOHNSON, JOSHUA L Property Address: 31 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 MEHSERLE, MICHAEL LOUIS Property Address: 1709 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $37,501.54 OCONNOR, JOHN L III Property Address: 275 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

