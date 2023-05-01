Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Operator in limo crash that killed 20 goes on trial in NY

Operator in limo crash that killed 20 goes on trial in NY

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN and MICHAEL HILL May 1, 2023 0

Nearly five years after a stretch limousine packed with birthday revelers careened down a hill and off a road in rural upstate New York, killing 20 people, the operator of the company that rented out the vehicle is going on trial. Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter ...

