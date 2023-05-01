Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court to decide important case on government power

Supreme Court to decide important case on government power

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN May 1, 2023 0

The Supreme Court said Monday it will decide whether to jettison a decades-old decision that has been a frequent target of conservatives and, if overruled, could make it harder to sustain governmental regulations. The justices agreed to hear an appeal that takes aim at a 1984 case known as Chevron. It involves the Chevron oil company ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo