The eternal divorce case | Matrimonial Matters

The eternal divorce case | Matrimonial Matters

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft May 1, 2023

Every lawyer who practices matrimonial law has had a case (and maybe several) in which it seems that they are living a Kafkaesque novel. However, there is a case in New York County Supreme Court that is remarkable. That case is Z.U. v F.U., 77 Misc. 3d, 1234(A) (2023). The parties have been litigating the divorce ...

