Home / News / Second Circuit affirms verdict in BMW lawsuit

Second Circuit affirms verdict in BMW lawsuit

Stipulation set damages of almost $900,000

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2023 0

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that found the BMW automobile company liable for a 2015 fire at an Irondequoit home that started in one of its cars.

