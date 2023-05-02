Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Turner v. Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Late notice of claim Medical malpractice – Reasonable excuse Turner v. Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corp., et al. CA 21-01651 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant underwent a thyroidectomy procedure to remove a cancerous tumor from her thyroid. During the procedure the doctor severed the claimant’s recurrent laryngeal nerve. ...

