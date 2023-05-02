Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Overhaul of Supreme Court ethics runs into GOP opposition

Overhaul of Supreme Court ethics runs into GOP opposition

By: The Associated Press KEVIN FREKING May 2, 2023 0

Senate Democrats promised Tuesday to pursue stronger ethics rules for the Supreme Court in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor. Republicans made clear they strongly oppose the effort. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo