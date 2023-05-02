Second Circuit – Res ipsa loquitur: Union Mutual Fire Insurance. Co. v. Ace Caribbean Market

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Res ipsa loquitur Sufficiency of evidence Union Mutual Fire Insurance. Co. v. Ace Caribbean Market 21-2653 Judges Calabresi, Chin, and Bianco Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment arguing that sufficient circumstantial evidence shows that the negligence of the defendants, proprietor, and owner of real property, caused the fire. The fire spread ...

