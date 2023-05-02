Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO May 2, 2023 0

A wide-ranging selection of papers that belonged to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens opened to researchers Tuesday at the Library of Congress, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the justices' deliberations in important cases including Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision that essentially decided the presidential election. Stevens, who died in 2019, served on the Supreme ...

