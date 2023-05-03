Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Photograph identification: People v. Alcaraz-Ubiles

Fourth Department – Photograph identification: People v. Alcaraz-Ubiles

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Photograph identification Confirmatory – Witness’s knowledge of the defendant People v. Alcaraz-Ubiles KA 16-02353 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault. He argues that the court erred in relying on evidence at trial to determine that the pretrial identification of him in a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo