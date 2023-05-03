Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 24, 2023    56 NOT PROVIDED COMPSON, ROBIN A to COMPSON, CHAD et ano Property Address: Liber: 12806 Page: 0010 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 DRMACICH, BARBARA W et ano to DRMACICH, JENNETTE et ano Property Address: Liber: 12805 Page: 0652 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 HEIDT, RICHARD G to HEIDT, JAMES W Property Address: Liber: 12805 ...

