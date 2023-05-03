Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 30, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JACAGI ENTERPRISE 22 STRATFORD PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - COTTON, GEORGE T 22 STRATFORD PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - TIM ARSENAULT PRODUCTIONS 755 HONEOYE FALLS FIVE POINTS ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 - - ARSENAULT, TIMOTHY G 755 HONEOYE FALLS FIVE POINTS ROAD, HONEOYE ...

