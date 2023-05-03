Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 30, 2023 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT JOHNSON, DERICK T 406 LAKE AVENUE APT 212, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $2,570.00 KILANOWSKI, ANGELINA J 40 BITTNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: PEOPLE OF STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $120.00 MASON, EUSHAWN 436 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

