Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 30, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FITZGERALD, JODI L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $35,947.37 MACNEAL, TERESA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $297,077.73 MCCARTHY, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $83,214.01 SMITH, FRANCESCA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,902.22 LIEN RELEASE DUINO, JAMES M Favor: USA/IRS HERBERGER, JASON Favor: USA/IRS JDEYINC Favor: USA/IRS KROLICK, ALAN W Favor: USA/IRS MEYER, LISA B Favor: USA/IRS STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: USA/IRS STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: USA/IRS STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: USA/IRS STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: ...

