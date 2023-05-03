Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 24, 2023    78 NOT PROVIDED COLAPRETE, RACHEL R Property Address: 108 BRIAR HILL DRIVE, , NY 14626, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 COMPSON, CHAD & ROUNTREE, VERONICA Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $162,800.00 CRENSHAW, SAMUEL Property Address: 365 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

