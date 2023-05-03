Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 30, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY HANRATTY, JOHN Appoints: SEYMOUR, PATRICK LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: FLAGSTAR BANK NA NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION

