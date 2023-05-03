Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U of R buys property in Canal Ponds

U of R buys property in Canal Ponds

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 3, 2023 0

The University of Rochester has completed the purchase of the former IBM facility in Canal Ponds Business Park and will use the property's high-end data center to support advanced computing and research activities. Spirit Realty, a Dallas-based Real Estate Investment Trust, sold the 11.5-acre parcel and 188,475-square-foot building to the university for $4.5 million. The deed ...

