Home / News / AG issues report on police officer murder-suicide

AG issues report on police officer murder-suicide

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2023 0

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on Thursday released its report on the death of Angely Solis in Rochester on Nov. 14. The investigation included a review of dashboard camera footage, ballistics testing, and a witness interview. OSI confirmed that off-duty Greece Police Department Officer Tiffany Gatson shot and killed Solis in ...

