Fourth Department – Grandparent custody: Matthews v. Allen

May 4, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grandparent custody Extraordinary circumstances – Attempts to regain custody Matthews v. Allen CAF 21-01138 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner mother appealed from an order that determined the respondent grandparents established extraordinary circumstances, determined that it was in the best interests of the child to remain in the ...

