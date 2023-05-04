Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay tuition: Report

Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay tuition: Report

By: The Associated Press May 4, 2023 0

A Republican megadonor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who did not disclose the payments, a lawyer who has represented Thomas and his wife acknowledged Thursday. The revelation of tuition payments made by Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow is the latest example of Crow's generosity to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo