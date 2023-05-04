Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Manslaughter case remitted again

Manslaughter case remitted again

Judge must rule on YO status

By: Bennett Loudon May 4, 2023 0

A state appeals court has sent a homicide case back to the lower court, for a second time, to decide on whether the defendant should be granted youthful offender status.

