Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 25, 2023    77 NOT PROVIDED HICKEY, CATHERINE J to SUMMIT ONE PROPERTIES OF ROCHESTER, LLC Property Address: Liber: 12806 Page: 0251 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 MORABITO, CHRISTINA to MASETTA, MICHAEL Property Address: Liber: 12806 Page: 0437 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 WALDOCK, ELIZABETH A et ano to ALGARIN, PATRICK Property Address: Liber: 12806 Page: 0395 Tax ...

