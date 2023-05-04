Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 30, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 30, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT PATT-LABELLE, ERICA L 2861 SHEPARD ROAD, CLYDE NY 14433 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $188.00 PAVLOV, LEAONARD-JAY A 101 FURLONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $138.00 PEREZ, RAYNALDO 122 HARRIS PARK 118C, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 PERRY, SALIH R 220 ELECTRIC ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo