Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 25, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 25, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 25, 2023    126 NOT PROVIDED 447 CLIFFORD LLC Property Address: 447-449 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $37,730.00 ALGARIN, PATRICK Property Address: 95 KOLADYNE AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $86,385.00 ANDRE, JESSICA Property Address: 6 FAIRCHILD ROAD, GATES NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $132,000.00 BAMANN, DANIEL J & BAMANN, RENEE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo