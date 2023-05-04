Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Rochester Proud Boys member awaits sedition verdict

Rochester Proud Boys member awaits sedition verdict

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER May 4, 2023 0

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted Thursday of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election. Jurors have not yet reached a unanimous verdict on the sedition charge ...

