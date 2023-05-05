Fourth Department – Family offenses: Beck v. Beck

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Family offenses

Insulting phone calls

Beck v. Beck

CAF 21-01702

Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County

Background: The respondent appealed from an order finding that he committed an unspecified family offense against his daughter. At the fact-finding hearing, the petitioner testified that the respondent made two telephone calls to her that made her upset and sent text messages insulting her and threatening to disown her.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that remittal was not necessary because the record was sufficient for the court to conduct an independent review of the evidence. The Appellate Division found that the petitioner failed to establish that the respondent committed any of the family offenses alleged against her.

Veronica Reed for the respondent-appellant.

Submitted