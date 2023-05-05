Fourth Department – Prohibited testimony: People v. Brooks

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Prohibited testimony

Motion for mistrial – Photographic evidence of deceased victims

People v. Brooks

KA 18-00150

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of murder arising from an incident in which the defendant’s estranged wife and one of his daughters were stabbed to death. He argues that the court erred in denying his motion for a mistrial when a police officer testified, in violation of a pretrial ruling, that the defendant had told him that he had recently been in prison.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no abuse of discretion in denying the request for a mistrial. Rather the court struck the improper testimony from the record and provided the jury with a curative instruction directing them to disregard the improper testimony. The Appellate Division also held that it was not an abuse of discretion to allow for the inclusion of photographs of the deceased victims, as they were probative of the serious nature of the injuries and to elucidate and corroborate the testimony of the Medical Examiner concerning the victims’ injuries and cause of death.

Bridget L. Field, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II, of the district attorney, for the respondent.

Oral argument video