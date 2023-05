Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 5, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 5, 2023

JUDGMENT

COLE, MATTHEW

Favor: COLE, LINA et ano

Amount:

DAY, CHRISTOPHER W

Favor: HOPE, MONA G et ano

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

CORCHADO, JACQUELINE et ano

149 DEVONSHIRE COURT APT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $11,281.65

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER et ano

361 COTTAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $7,442.63

DU LOGISTICS GROUP INC et ano

303 E 54TH STREET APT 3, BROOKLYN NY 11203

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $44,147.60

ITALEAU INC et al

1 HARBOR DRIVE 300, SAUSALITO CA 94965

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $50,376.00

KNIGHT, BRIAN

81 MALO COURT APARTMENT E, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $1,825.43

MONTGOMERY, JERMAINE

27 WOLFERT TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: JOSEPH J CASSOTTA ESQ

Amount: $14,364.43

OFRAY, JASMINE

239 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $15,372.86

STGERMAIN-COLE, JENNIFER

41 BROWNS AVENUE APT 3, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $7,546.14

WILSON, ZEDRICK II

23 ALFIE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: ANDERSON, JASMINE et ano

Amount: $7,856.23

WILSON, ZEDRICK II

23 ALFIE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: CLANTON, ASHLEY et ano

Amount: $1,244.32

WISE, BRESHAWN

125 ST PAUL STREET 811, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: CLOVER COMMERCIAL CORP.

Attorney: MORSE GELLER ESQ

Amount: $3,228.41

YOUNG, ALEXANDER H

576 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $17,104.50

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

AFFORDABLE DENTURES ROCHESTER II PC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

AFFORDABLE DENTURES ROCHESTER II PC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

AFFORDABLE DENTURES ROCHESTER II PC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ANI MARKET INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ANI MARKET INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ASIAN CLOTHING AND TAILORING LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

AVILES, LUIS A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES

BRIDGEMARK SOLUTIONS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION SPECIALISTS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CW PIPING LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CW PIPING LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

GIOVANNA PAINTING INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

HORIZON SOLUTIONS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

IDOL’S AND ANCHORS BARBERSHOP LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

IDOL’S AND ANCHORS BARBERSHOP LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

INVEX INVESTIGATION AGENCY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JETMO INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

KRUGER, STEPHEN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

KRUGER, STEPHEN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

KRUGER, STEPHEN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

KRUGER, STEPHEN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

KRUGER, STEPHEN A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

LEISURE ENTERTAINMENT CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

LEISURE ENTERTAINMENT CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MARLIN BROTHERS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MRD LAWN & LANDSCAPE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

NOVAK INDUSTRIES INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

RED ROBIN INTERNATIONAL INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ROCHESTER PRECISION OPTICS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SHAWMUT WOODWORKING & SUPPLY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SIEMENS INDUSRTRY SOFTWARE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

STONE ROAD GARAGE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

STONE ROAD GARAGE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SUPERIOR PLUS ENERGY SERVICES INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

URBAN LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

URBAN LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

WOODSIDE MANOR NURSING HOME INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ZIMMER SALES & SERVICES CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ZIMMER SALES & SERVICES CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ZIMMER SALES & SERVICES CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ZIMMER SALES & SERVICES CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

HERNANDEZ, JOSEPH A

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

JOHNSON, JASMIN A

Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER

TADDONIO, KRISTIN N

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

TAYLOR, DARRYL

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

YELLOW, DAVID

Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

SNYDER, JAMES C

Favor: TOKARENKO, VIKTORIIA

SNYDER, JAMES C

Favor: LEE, BRUCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

GRIFFITH, HAYLEY M

Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT

HUGHES, ERIKA N

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

LYNCH, ARIELLE L

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

CUZARODRIGUEZ, ABDEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARA, AJA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTINEZ, RUBEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MOLINA, KEISHLA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TAT TRUCKING LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ATILIS, TOWANNA et ano

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

ATILIS, TOWANNA et ano

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

BRYAN, JON et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

COLLIER, MARCAS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

D/B/A LJ OTR TRANSPORT et al

Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC

Amount:

FLOOK, SARAH et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GURING, DEEPAN et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JOHNSON, MALLONY et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LOPEZ, VERONICA et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MASSEY, KYRIQUE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

NO OTHER IMPRESSIONS INC

Favor: VERITIV OPERATING COMPANY

Amount:

OVERTON, LAURENCE J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ROSA, EDWARD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Sicinski, Christopher P et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TREESE, MICHELLE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

JACKSON, RICHARD L

70 CABOT ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $105.00

LONGER, COLBY T

2654 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $263.00

LOUDEN, SETH A

15 SHELDON DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $390.00

MANETTA, TARYN

72 ROCKWELL ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

MARKESE, DANIEL J

119 MILL HOLLOW CRSG, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

MARPLE, BENJAMIN F

690 WILDER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $113.00

MARSHALL, ANGELL J

3011 LAKE ROAD APT A, ROCHESTER NY

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

MARTINEZ, LURDES

1 TWIN PONDS, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

MICHAELS EASTSIDE SERVICES INC

1459 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Amount: $600.00

MILLAR, KAYLA E

124 BALLAD AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

SAVVY AUTO BOUTIQUE LLC

15 CARIN STREET SUITE 9, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Amount: $3,050.00

SIMON, RICKY W

1755 SCRIBNER ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Amount: $850.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

JERZAK, TODD

227 BENTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: LAMBERT BAY ASSOCIATES LTD

Attorney: PRO SE

Amount: $5,000.00

LINDENMUTH, CHARLINE

91 STONY POINT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: CAVALRY PORTFOLIO SERVICES LLC

Attorney: PORTNOY SCHNECK LLC

Amount: $2,145.43

ROBINSON-MILLIGAN, JOSHUA

428 CHAMPLAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: JACKSON, IKEDA L

Amount: $200.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

MAYO, TYNISHA M

224 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: NEW YORK STATE ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Amount: $11,035.16

NELSON, JEANNIE

28 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: NEW YORK STATE ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Amount: $8,201.41

PAGAN, LILLIAN

47 ROSECROFT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: NEW YORK STATE ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Amount: $9,038.55

VELAZQUEZ, RUBY

48 SARANAC STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: NEW YORK STATE ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Amount: $10,724.98

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

ALEMU, DAVID S

196 COTTAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

ALEXANDER, MICHELLE A

611 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

ALLEN, JOSHUA A

1701 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

ALLEN, JOSHUA A

1701 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

ALLEN, JOSHUA A

1701 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $393.00

ALWARD, MADELENE R

94 PHOENIX STREET, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $800.00

AYALA, ARIKIA N

509 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

BOWER, KENNETH C

37 SERGEANT STREET, SODUS NY 14551

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $68.00

BRONSON, JEREMIAH H

108 B CHATHAM GARDENS, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BUSSEY, VALARIE A

22 MARGARET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $210.00

CARLSON, SARAH C

38 BAINBRIDGE LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

JAMES, JOILETTE

73 KRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $85.00

JAMES, RYAN D

275 COLWICK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $386.00

JENNINGS, SHAUN P

40366 PARSON MILL ROAD PO BOX 133, LOVEVILLE MD 20656

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

JENNINGS, TYLER E

2502 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

JENNINGS, TYLER E

2502 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

KENDROT, JOSHUA T

139 EAST AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

KEUR, JULIE A

171 PEARSON LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $386.00

KONESKI, JOSEPH

270 SUNSET DRIVE, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $193.00

KOWALCHUK, MICHAEL N

14 CHATEAU SQUARE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

KRAWECKI, MICHELLE E

3056 LAKE ROAD NORTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $286.00

LAMBERT, MICHELLE L

2556 COUNTY LINE ROAD, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

LANDERS, MARIE B

502 LEONA LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

LEVERT, JOHNNIE

49 UNION SQUARE BOULEVARD AP, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT

Amount: $350.00

LOGVINSKY, KONSTANTIN

216 MIDDLESEX ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $335.00

LOMBARDO, JOSEPH A

36 REDDICK LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00