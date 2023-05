Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 30-31, April 1, 3, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded March 30, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

SIMMONS, LONDON M

707 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

SMITH, MARCUS J

100 ARBORDALE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

SMITH, SERGIO D

42 ROTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $75.00

TATE, NASIR S

181 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

THOMPSON, EDDIE J

201 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

TIBBS, JOSHUA M

180 6TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $400.00

TORRES, PETER A

143 MCNAUGHTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $2,026.00

VAZQUEZ, COURTNEY T

110 SAINT CASIMIR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

WALKER, THAILAND T

183 GRAFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

WALL, ANDRE M

4591 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,476.00

WARDEN, RONALD

241 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $425.00

WIGGINS, JEWEL

1022 BAY STREET APT A2, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

WILSON, DEVON S

638 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $358.00

WILSON, JAH KEEM J

280 WINDSOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

WRIGHT, MISHAUNA T

4 BEVERLY HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,926.00

WRIGHT, RICKY

410 ALEXANDER STREET APARTMENT 210, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

Judgments

Recorded March 31, 2023

JUDGMENT

BARBER, COURTNEY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DODSON, CORY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

FLOYD, SALAHUDDIN JR

JR JR, JR JR JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ORUM, BRYANT

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ZAHER, SARAH

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ATMAKLANI, ALI

37 BRAYTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GENERAL SECURITY, INC.

Attorney: OVERTON RUSSELL DOERR & DONOVAN

Amount: $1,743.53

BAHATI, FREDERIC

139 RANDOLPH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: NBT BANK

Attorney: JACKSON LAW OFFICES PLLC

Amount: $7,191.30

BURGESS, TOM IV

56 HEMPEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP

Amount: $5,164.67

DONNELLY, WENDY L

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Attorney: JACQUELINE TIERNEY ESQ

Amount: $3,229.44

DUNBAR, SARA

54 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GENERAL SECURITY, INC.

Attorney: OVERTON RUSSELL DOERR & DONOVAN

Amount: $1,669.45

HANNAH, JORLANDA

2395 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: RUPP PFALZGRAF LLC

Amount: $5,051.19

HMINA, ABDERRAHIM et al

79 LEXINGTON STREET, BURLINGTON MA 01803

Favor: SWIFT FUNDING SOURCE INC,

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $53,624.80

ISIDORE, CECRET A.

1182 GENESEE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: RUPP PFALZGRAF LLC

Amount: $3,600.00

Jackson, Latasha

Favor: Advantage Federal Credit Union

Attorney: Boylan Code LLP

Amount: $3,358.75

JAMISON CLARK VENTURES INC

78 MOUNTAIN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $42,000.00

MADELINE VICARI & AUSTIN B NICHOLS DBA SMPL STROKES

440 GLEASON CIRCLE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

MOSS, ROBERT

706 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GENERAL SECURITY, INC.

Attorney: OVERTON RUSSELL DOERR & DONOVAN

Amount: $1,126.19

NICHOLS, KIMBERLY A.

8329 COUNTY ROAD 129, INTERLAKEN NY 14847

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: RUPP PFALZGRAF LLC

Amount: $6,703.01

PITTMAN, WILLIAM H

334 DOWNSVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $11,500.00

POVIO, KEVIN CLIFFORD

1730 PENFIELD ROAD APT 46, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount: $6,094.97

SPUCK, GAVIN C

14 VALLEY STREAM ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Attorney: TENAGLIA & HUNT PA

Amount: $10,141.82

SUGGS, TRAMEL

114 WORTHINGTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GENERAL SECURITY, INC.

Attorney: OVERTON RUSSELL DOERR & DONOVAN

Amount: $1,124.45

THE BRIGHT SIDE COOPERATIVE

87 TROUP STREET 6, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

UNCOMMON LAW INC

2024 W HENRIETTA ROAD SUITE 2A, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

VAN, TYLER

108 BRU MAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GENERAL SECURITY, INC.

Attorney: OVERTON RUSSELL DOERR & DONOVAN

Amount: $730.76

Z-MAN INTERIORS INC

279 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $5,000.00

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

LOPEZ, DAVID E

Favor: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

TARLOWSKA, BARBARA et ano

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

875 EAST MAIN PLACE LLC

Favor: BAKER, DIEDRA

Attorney: PARISI BELLAVIA LLP

Amount:

ALBERT-BROWN, RASHAD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BRADFORD, DERRICK

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

COLEMAN, VINCENT

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

COUNCIL, BRANDON et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

FAREWELL, JUDD A JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

HARRIS, ZAVAR JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TERRY, LATHERIO

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

YOUNG, RODNEY et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BAHIGA, SAMUEL K

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BATTLE, JAMES

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BETHUNE, DOMINIC Q

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BOOSE, TIYANNA B

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BROCK, TIAJUANNA S

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BROWN, PERRIYONE J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

COOK, TRIMAINE T

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

DELVALLE, JOSEPH

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

DOWDELL-MONTGOMERY, DAJANIQUE D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

FLORES, ISAAC DELORISSES

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

FRAZIER, SHANTEL D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GORHAMARJAM, AMIER F

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GRAY, JERRY J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

HILL, SHIASIA U

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

HOBBY, CALVIN D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

HUNT, FANTASIA L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

IRAOLA, EDGAR J MORALES

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JASPER, MICHAEL G

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JEFFERS, KENNETH W

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JENKINS, ROBERT M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

KOPCHAK, C G

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

LAWSON, TRAIVONE M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

LAWSON, TRAIVONE M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

LAWSON, TRAIVONE M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MAYBELL, CHYNIA A

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MCBRIDE, SHONTORIA V

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MCCOY, SHANTIASIA T

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MCKINNEY, J D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

NEGRON, JOSE A VELEZ

BO LA JOYA SEC NVA VIDA, GUANICA PR 00653

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

ORTIZ, LUIS F

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PARKER, NOLAN H

78 HEDGARTH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PHELPS, DARNELL M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PHILLIPS, NIGHVONE D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

ROBINSON, DAVID J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

RODRIGUEZVASQUEZ, RODRIGUEZ

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SHELTON, TIMOTHY A

1531 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SWINEHART, KRISTIAN A

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

TAZELL, THADEDRA S

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

TORRES, ISMAEL

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

VARLI, ENES

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

AHMED, AL B

72 GREGORY STREET 2, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $538.00

BARRON, NICHOLAS R

490 DARTMOUTH AVENUE, BUFFALO NY 14215

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $376.00

BAUGH, MARK

4575 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BENTLEY, MYRON J

24 TITUS COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $243.00

BRITO-MATEO, SYLVIA

29 WEICHER STREET APT 7, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $346.00

BROWN, DONTRE A

181 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $596.00

CANALES-SANEZ, JULIANY

42 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $150.00

CHUNN, DALAISJA K

100 TERRACE AVENUE APT 552, HEMPSTEAD NY 11550

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

CROCKTON, BRITTANY J

52 VIOLETTA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $288.00

DARJEE, JIT

161 PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

DILTZ, TANEESHA M

704 BASS RUN LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $726.00

ELDRIDGE, SHENEQUA N

22 KOSCIUSKO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

FIGUEROA, JOSE J

282 DELMAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $646.00

GAMBLE, MARIETTA N

406 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $596.00

GEERY, BRANDON M

61 CARRIAGE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

GEORGE, GERALD S

16 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $400.00

GRILFOYLE, BRITTANY M

38 SHORE DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $676.00

GRINER, DEVONTE T

27 DEJONGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,075.00

GUZZETTA, THOMAS F

115 ALPINE KNOLL, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $576.00

HAYES, ATLAURE N

395 KNICKERBOCKER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

HILL, MALIQ T

759 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $238.00

HUTCHERSON, DEVON M

44 LENOX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

JAMESON, TABITHA J

451 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $208.00

JOHNSON, JERMIAH D

157 COLONIAL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $2,726.00

JONES, MARK A

353 PEARL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $726.00

JONES, MICHAEL C

220 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $776.00

KHAMMANIVONG, PHAY B

711 POWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $346.00

LANE, VERONICA L

62 MARIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $258.00

LEE, CLAUDE T

765 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $576.00

LITTLE, BRITTNEY J

1 CAREFREE LANE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $426.00

LOPEZRAMOS, LUIS M

18 PARKER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $526.00

MARIN, YAIDELIZE A

65 LOCUST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $596.00

MURRELL, CIANNI E

22 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $328.00

PATTERSON, KAYLAH R

616 EDGECREEK 616, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $586.00

PEARSALL, SANDRA L

5607 MARTZ ROAD, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

PESCINI, STEPHANIE N

44 CRESCENT DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $536.00

RUSSELL, SARA J

132 PROSPECT STREET 2, NEWARK NY 14513

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

SCOTT, NOELANI D

6 SCHLEY PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

SMITH, KYLEN M

162 YATES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $3,276.00

TIBBS, JOSHUA M

180 6TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $325.00

TORRES, SHEILA

1709 ALEJO DRIVE, APOPKA FL 32712

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,076.00

VELLA, ZANDER J

43 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $338.00

WADDELLDANNER, DAYANA D

729 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $396.00

WALLACE, SHAWN E

38 SHERMAN STREET APT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $776.00

WILLIAMS, AUDREY L

19 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE APT B, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $626.00

YANIRO, CORY J

503 SHARON DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $776.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

STAHL, JEAN

358 SOUTH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: KURTENBACH, EILEEN

Amount: $2,815.00

Judgments

Recorded April 1, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

MUHAMMED, SUMAYYAH B

2 FOREST DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP

Attorney: STEIN, MARK H ESQ

Amount: $8,423.98

Judgments

Recorded April 3, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

AGOGIE INC et ano

AGOGIE INC AGOGIE INC, AGOGIE INC AGOGIE INC AGOGI

Favor: HYBRID ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $56,731.44

BARYEH INVESTMENT INC et ano

25391 COMMERCENTRE DRIVE 120, LAKE FOREST CA 92630

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS, LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $1,756.70

GOFARR INC et ano

GOFARR INC GOFARR INC, GOFARR INC GOFARR INC GOFAR

Favor: LEGEND ADVANCE FUNDING II LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $35,041.05

Goldthread LLC

GOLDTHREAD LLC GOLDTHREAD LLC, GOLDTHREAD LLC GOLDTHREAD LLC GOLDT

Favor: Paychex, Inc.

Attorney: CLAIRE G BOPP ESQ

Amount: $34,600.68

Hagan, Gary R

Favor: Credit Acceptance Corporation

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $14,892.87

NEW CREATION REMODELING LTD et ano

NEW CREATION REMODELING LTD NEW CREATION REMODELING LTD, NEW CREATION REMODELING LTD NEW CREATION REMODELING LTD NEW C

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $54,644.48

Resort Legal Service, L.L.C.

RESORT LEGAL SERVICE, L.L.C. RESORT LEGAL SERVICE, L.L.C., RESORT LEGAL SERVICE, L.L.C. RESORT LEGAL SERVICE, L.L.C. RESOR

Favor: Paychex, Inc.

Attorney: CLAIRE G BOPP ESQ

Amount: $63,461.72

STINSON, ASHLEY CRAIGE et ano

Favor: KINETIC DIRECT FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $69,142.00

Summit MS LLC

SUMMIT MS LLC SUMMIT MS LLC, SUMMIT MS LLC SUMMIT MS LLC SUMMI

Favor: Paychex, Inc.

Attorney: CLAIRE G BOPP ESQ

Amount: $88,307.18

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

MORRILL, DINO A et ano

Favor: HAMILTON EQUITY GROUP LLC et ano

ORTA, LUIS A

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

STINER, STEVEN

Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE

VERMETTE, JOSEPH JR

Favor: JH PORTFOLIO DEBT EQUITIES LLC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

OTERO, KRISTEN

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

ANDREWS, ANTHONY J

57 DESMOND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $138.00

COUGLAR, CHAD M

226 HILLTOP ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $288.00

EVANS, JAMILA M

92 PARKER LANE A-2, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $646.00

HAMILTON, JAMAYA E

130 PALM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,076.00

JOHNSON, HOPE M

143 BOCK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $263.00

ORTEGA, PHILLIP A

29 HAMILTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,126.00

TOON, BELINDA M

37 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,176.00