Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, April 5, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, April 5, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded April 5, 2023

MECHANICS LIEN

YORUK FOREST LLC

Favor: INZANA, JOE

Amount: $16,500.00

104 YORUK FOREST PRIVATE LANE 4, RUSH NY 14543


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo