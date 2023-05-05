NY Bar Foundation grants announced

The New York Bar Foundation has announced more than $600,000 grants to 95 legal services organizations across the state.
The Foundation is a non-profit organization that receives charitable contributions and provides grants to support law-related programs of legal services organizations, nonprofits, bar associations and other organizations.
The grants help fund programs related to access to justice in areas such as education, elder law, domestic violence, racial equity, veterans matters, housing, and family stability.
“Included in these allocations were grants for attorney well-being, recognizing the statewide need for attorney wellness and mental health support,” Carla M. Palumbo, foundation president, and president and CEO of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, said in a news release.
The Foundation receives more than $1million in grant requests each year. Grants typically range from $5,000 to $15,000. The following Rochester- and Buffalo-area organizations received grants:
Seventh Judicial District (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties)
- CASA of Rochester/Monroe County
- Empire Justice Center
- Hillside Children’s Foundation
- JustCause
- The Legal Aid Society of Rochester
- Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc.
- Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc.
Eighth Judicial District (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties)
- Center for Elder Law & Justice
- Family Justice Center of Erie County
- NYSBA Committee on Courts of Appellate Jurisdiction
- The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Inc.
- Western New York Law Center Inc.
Other organizations receiving grants include:
First Judicial District (Manhattan)
- Advocates for Children of New York
- Cabrini Immigrant Services of NYC
- Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York
- Center for Family Representation (CFR)
- FamilyKind Ltd.
- Goddard Riverside Community Center
- Her Justice Inc.
- HIAS
- International Refugee Assistance Project
- Legal Action Center
- Legal Momentum
- Lutheran Social Services of Metropolitan New York Inc., The New Life School
- Mobilization for Justice Inc.
- National Center for law and Economic Justice Inc.
- New York Asian Women’s Center
- New York County Lawyers’ Association
- NMIC
- Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights
- Safe Horizon Inc.
- The Door – A Center of Alternatives Inc.
- The Legal Aid Society
- The Open Door NJNY
- Covenant House New York
- UnLocal Inc.
- Urban Justice Center
- Volunteers of Legal Service
- Youth Justice Network
- Youth Represent
Second Judicial District (Kings County)
- Access Justice Brooklyn
- Brooklyn Defender Services
- Brooklyn Legal Services
- Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A
- CAMBA Inc.
- Disability Rights New York
- Housing Works
- Immigration Equality
- Project Guardianship
- The Family Center Inc.
- Young New Yorkers
Third Judicial District (Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Inc.
- Joseph’s House & Shelter
- Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York
- New York Newspapers Foundation
- NYSBA Department of Public Interest
- NYSBA Law, Youth and Citizenship Program
- NYSBA Lawyer Assistance Program
- NYSBA Publications Department
- NYSBA, Office of Diversity and Inclusion
- Prisoners’ Legal Services
- The Center for Community Justice
- The Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood
- United Tenants of Albany Inc.
- Worker Justice Center of New York
Fifth Judicial District (Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida, and Onondaga counties)
- Center for Community Alternatives
- Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society
- Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties Inc.
- Volunteer Lawyers Project of CNY Inc.
Sixth Judicial District (Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins counties)
- Horseheads Family Resource Center
- Nonnie Hood Parent Resource Center
- The American Civic Association
Ninth Judicial District (Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties)
- Girls Rule the Law
- Legal Services of the Hudson Valley
- My Sisters’ Place Inc.
- Petey Greene Program
Tenth Judicial District (Nassau and Suffolk counties)
- Community Legal Advocates Of New York Inc.
- EAC Network
- Fair Housing Justice Center
- Huntington Youth Bureau Youth Development Research Institute Inc.
- Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center
- Nassau Bar Foundation Inc.
- Port Washington Parent Resource Center
- Project PATCH – Law Related Education Program of the Northport-East Northport School District
- Pronto of Long Island
- The Safe Center LI
Eleventh Judicial District (Queens County)
- Emerald Isle Immigration Center
- Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement
- Legal Outreach Inc.
- Queens Defenders
Twelfth Judicial District (Bronx County)
- BronxWorks
- The Bronx Defenders
- Thurgood Marshall Junior Mock Trial Program
Thirteenth Judicial District 13 (Richmond County)
- Richmond County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project Inc.