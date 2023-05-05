NY Bar Foundation grants announced

The New York Bar Foundation has announced more than $600,000 grants to 95 legal services organizations across the state.

The Foundation is a non-profit organization that receives charitable contributions and provides grants to support law-related programs of legal services organizations, nonprofits, bar associations and other organizations.

The grants help fund programs related to access to justice in areas such as education, elder law, domestic violence, racial equity, veterans matters, housing, and family stability.

“Included in these allocations were grants for attorney well-being, recognizing the statewide need for attorney wellness and mental health support,” Carla M. Palumbo, foundation president, and president and CEO of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, said in a news release.

The Foundation receives more than $1million in grant requests each year. Grants typically range from $5,000 to $15,000. The following Rochester- and Buffalo-area organizations received grants:

Seventh Judicial District (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties)

CASA of Rochester/Monroe County

Empire Justice Center

Hillside Children’s Foundation

JustCause

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester

Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc.

Eighth Judicial District (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties)

Center for Elder Law & Justice

Family Justice Center of Erie County

NYSBA Committee on Courts of Appellate Jurisdiction

The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo Inc.

Western New York Law Center Inc.

Other organizations receiving grants include:

First Judicial District (Manhattan)

Advocates for Children of New York

Cabrini Immigrant Services of NYC

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York

Center for Family Representation (CFR)

FamilyKind Ltd.

Goddard Riverside Community Center

Her Justice Inc.

HIAS

International Refugee Assistance Project

Legal Action Center

Legal Momentum

Lutheran Social Services of Metropolitan New York Inc., The New Life School

Mobilization for Justice Inc.

National Center for law and Economic Justice Inc.

New York Asian Women’s Center

New York County Lawyers’ Association

NMIC

Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights

Safe Horizon Inc.

The Door – A Center of Alternatives Inc.

The Legal Aid Society

The Open Door NJNY

Covenant House New York

UnLocal Inc.

Urban Justice Center

Volunteers of Legal Service

Youth Justice Network

Youth Represent

Second Judicial District (Kings County)

Access Justice Brooklyn

Brooklyn Defender Services

Brooklyn Legal Services

Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A

CAMBA Inc.

Disability Rights New York

Housing Works

Immigration Equality

Project Guardianship

The Family Center Inc.

Young New Yorkers

Third Judicial District (Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Inc.

Joseph’s House & Shelter

Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York

New York Newspapers Foundation

NYSBA Department of Public Interest

NYSBA Law, Youth and Citizenship Program

NYSBA Lawyer Assistance Program

NYSBA Publications Department

NYSBA, Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Prisoners’ Legal Services

The Center for Community Justice

The Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood

United Tenants of Albany Inc.

Worker Justice Center of New York

Fifth Judicial District (Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida, and Onondaga counties)

Center for Community Alternatives

Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society

Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties Inc.

Volunteer Lawyers Project of CNY Inc.

Sixth Judicial District (Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins counties)

Horseheads Family Resource Center

Nonnie Hood Parent Resource Center

The American Civic Association

Ninth Judicial District (Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties)

Girls Rule the Law

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley

My Sisters’ Place Inc.

Petey Greene Program

Tenth Judicial District (Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Community Legal Advocates Of New York Inc.

EAC Network

Fair Housing Justice Center

Huntington Youth Bureau Youth Development Research Institute Inc.

Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center

Nassau Bar Foundation Inc.

Port Washington Parent Resource Center

Project PATCH – Law Related Education Program of the Northport-East Northport School District

Pronto of Long Island

The Safe Center LI

Eleventh Judicial District (Queens County)

Emerald Isle Immigration Center

Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement

Legal Outreach Inc.

Queens Defenders

Twelfth Judicial District (Bronx County)

BronxWorks

The Bronx Defenders

Thurgood Marshall Junior Mock Trial Program

Thirteenth Judicial District 13 (Richmond County)

Richmond County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project Inc.