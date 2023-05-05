Second Circuit – Bankruptcy: In re: George Washington Bridge

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Bankruptcy

Creditor cure claim – Unexpired lease

In re: George Washington Bridge

21-2050-bk

Judges Walker, Lee, and Robinson

Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order that affirmed the United States Bankruptcy Court which held that the plaintiff may not use 11 USC § 365(b)(1)(A) to assert a “cure claim” against the trustee-appellee for the trustee’s assumption of an unexpired lease to which the plaintiff was neither a party nor a third-party beneficiary.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that a creditor who seeks to assert a cure claim must have a contractual right to payment under the assumed executory contract or unexpired lease in question. The plaintiff is not a third-party beneficiary of the assumed lease.

Jeffrey K. Garfinkle, of Buchalter PC, for the plaintiff-appellant; Anthony C. Acampora, of Silverman Acampora, for the trustee-appellee.

Oral argument audio