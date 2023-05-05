Split court upholds weapon conviction

In a split opinion, a state appeals court has affirmed a lower court ruling that a search that led to a weapon conviction was legal.

Defendant Dominic F. Spirito, in December 2019, pleaded guilty before Tioga County Court Judge Gerald A. Keene to two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Parole officers and sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of Spirito’s home after his mother, who he lived with, reported seeing a picture of Spirito with a gun.

During the search, the parole officers found two extended magazines and gun parts in Spirito’s bedroom. As a result, Spirito was indicted on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

After a suppression hearing, Keene ruled that the search was lawful and partially denied Spirito’s motion to suppress the physical evidence. Keene granted the part of the motion seeking to suppress Spirito’s statements, cell phone and photographs.

Spirito pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to four years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

He subsequently appealed.

A parolee is generally required to submit to a warrantless search by a parole officer, but parolees don’t surrender their constitutional rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, according to the decision released Thursday by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Third Department.

“What may be unreasonable with respect to an individual who is not on parole may be reasonable with respect to one who is,” the 4-1 majority wrote.

A search of a parolee by a parole officer is constitutional “if the conduct of the parole officer was rationally and reasonably related to the performance of the parole officer’s duty and was substantially related to the performance of duty in the particular circumstances,” the court wrote.

The search of Spirito’s home “was rationally and reasonably related to the performance of the parole officer’s duties,” the Third Department ruled.

The parole officer testified that Spirito’s mother reported that she saw a picture of Spirito “holding a gun and that she was worried that he had a gun,” according to the decision.

“Since the information concerning defendant’s possible violation of his parole conditions came from his mother, there existed a legitimate reason for the search,” the court ruled.

“The motion to suppress the physical evidence was properly denied,” the majority wrote.

Justice Sharon A.M. Aarons dissented.

“A defendant who challenges the legality of a search and seizure bears the burden of proving illegality, but the People are required … to establish the legality of the police conduct,” she wrote.

The prosecutor justified the search on the basis that it was rationally and reasonably related to the performance of the parole officer’s duties of conducting inspections of defendant’s residence, she wrote.

“The fact that a defendant is a parolee does not amount to a surrender of his or her constitutional rights against unreasonable searches,” she wrote.

“There must be more than just some rational connection between the search and the parole officer’s duties … The search must also have been substantially related to the performance of duty in the particular circumstances,” she wrote.

“This is not a situation where the parole officer was conducting a routine inspection of defendant’s residence or where a parole violation warrant was issued due to defendant’s failure to report.”

The search was based on a tip from Spirito’s mother, Aarons noted.

“The search of his residence was not based upon reasonable suspicion,” she wrote.

A tip may provide the basis for a warrantless search “if the informant is reliable and has some basis for knowledge justifying the conclusion that the subject of the tip was involved in illegal activity,” Aarons wrote.

But court record lacks “a sufficient basis for the mother’s knowledge that defendant had a gun,” Aarons wrote.

The only basis for the mother’s report was a photograph of Spirito with a gun. But there was no evidence of where the picture was taken, Aarons wrote.

Even though Spirito lived with his mother, defendant, there was no proof that the mother personally saw him with a gun, that she ever saw a gun in his bedroom, or that she had any firsthand knowledge that Spirito had a gun, Aarons wrote.

“County Court should have granted that part of defendant’s motion seeking suppression of the discovered magazines,” she wrote.

