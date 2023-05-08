Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, April 7, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, April 7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded April 7, 2023

LIEN RELEASE

WILLIMAS, DAWAN

Favor: NUNNALLY, DOROTHEA

230 SPRUCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611


