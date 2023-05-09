Fourth Department – Child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome: People v. Gonzalez

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department
Child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome
Expert testimony
KA 20-01206
Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County
Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of predatory sexual assault against a child and rape. The defendant argued it was an abuse of discretion to permit the people’s expert to testify about child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome.
Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the expert testimony was admissible to explain the behavior of child sex abuse victims as long as it is general in nature and does not constitute an opinion that a particular alleged victim is credible or that the charged crimes in fact occurred.
Bradley E. Keem, of Keem Appeals, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.