Fourth Department – Child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome: People v. Gonzalez

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome

Expert testimony

People v. Gonzalez

KA 20-01206

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of predatory sexual assault against a child and rape. The defendant argued it was an abuse of discretion to permit the people’s expert to testify about child sexual abuse accommodation syndrome.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the expert testimony was admissible to explain the behavior of child sex abuse victims as long as it is general in nature and does not constitute an opinion that a particular alleged victim is credible or that the charged crimes in fact occurred.

Bradley E. Keem, of Keem Appeals, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video