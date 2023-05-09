Fourth Department – Criminal possession of stolen property: People v. Giles

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Criminal possession of stolen property

Market value of goods – Replacement value

People v. Giles

KA 22-00631

Appealed from Onondaga County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of stolen property. The prosecution arose from a burglary with respect to which the victims reported a number of items missing from their home, including a laptop, an electronic tablet, and approximately $750 in cash. The defendant was acquitted of the burglary charge arising from the incident.

Ruling: The Appellate Division found that the conviction was not supported by legally sufficient evidence that the value of the stolen property exceeded $3,000. Although the evidence established that the defendant possessed some of the items stolen during the burglary, the People offered no evidence from which the jury could infer without speculation that the defendant ever possessed the stolen cash. Furthermore, assuming there was sufficient evidence of either the market value or replacement value of the stolen electronics, the value of the stolen items found failed to meet the statutory threshold.

Philip Rothschild, of the Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video