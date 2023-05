Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 7, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 7, 2023

JUDGMENT

EDGETT, DOUGLAS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GEIGER, ANTHONY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GEIGER, ANTHONY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LORECA, MIAMAGDALENA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SANDERSON, CAMERON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SANTUCCI, ALEXANDER J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

STEARNS, LATEASHA SHERIE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WILLIAMS, RONALD H

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

800 KEYZ CLEANING & DETAILING LLC

116 HOLLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00

CALVIN YOUNG

80 NANETTE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $11,500.00

COMPLETE TILE SOLUTIONS LLC

32 NELSON STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,500.00

DANIEL PATRICK MCCARTHY

406 S WASHINGTON STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $23,000.00

DESPATCH PROPERTIES INC

160 DESPATON DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $22,000.00

DWAYNE SPIVEY DBA ALL IN THE FAMILY

24 JUDSON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $32,250.00

EAST HARMONY LLC

52 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,500.00

EL ALFARERO DAYCARE LLC

307 RAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $8,000.00

FALLER, JOANNE

Favor: STUDENT LOAN SOLUTIONS LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: STUART M BERGER ESQ

Amount: $3,686.76

FANTOS LANDSCAPING INC

504 WHITING ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $6,000.00

GETARIDE LLC; GC HOLDING GROUP LLC; AFFIX FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS LLC; AFFIX TAX SOLUTIONS LLC; AFFIX 2 et ano

Favor: B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $17,595.38

Glantz, Patrick D

Favor: Student Loan Solutions, LLC as assignee of Bank of America, N.A.

Attorney: STUART M BERGER ESQ

Amount: $4,802.46

H.A.S. FIRST CLASS LLC

8 KNICKERBOCKER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: HILLIARD, TERRY

Attorney: RICH HALL ESQ

Amount: $250,000.00

HEALTHY U A LA RENEE INC DBA MARKETING A LA RENEE

21 SPLIT ROCK ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $24,000.00

ION MARKETING SOLUTIONS INC

400 ANDREWS STREET SUITE 212, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $13,000.00

Ireland, Danielle et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $5,733.38

MIND OVER MUSCLE LLC

56 4TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: VANLINER INSURANCE COMPANY

Attorney: BORGES & ASSOCIATES LLC

Amount: $9,207.60

MURCH CONSTRUCTION LLC

224 ORIOLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $21,000.00