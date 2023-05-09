Second Circuit – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act: Mendez v. Banks

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

Preliminary injunction – Ripeness – Stay-put provision

Mendez v. Banks

22-2663-cv

Judges Sack, Nathan, and Brown

Background: The parents and guardians of students with disabilities brought an enforcement action under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, alleging that the New York City Department of Education must immediately fund their children’s educational placements during the pendency of ongoing state administration proceedings. The plaintiffs appealed from the denial of their motion for a preliminary injunction.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the plaintiffs are not yet entitled to tuition payments for the portion of the school year that has yet to occur. However, their claims are ripe because they also seek payments for past transportation costs. The Second Circuit also held that the IDEA’s stay-put provision does not entitle the parties to automatic injunctive relief when the injunctive relief concerns only educational funding, not placement.

Peter G. Albert, of the Brain Injury Rights Group, for the appellants; Lorenzo Di Silvio for the appellees.

Oral argument audio