Fourth Department – Family offense: Harvey v. Harvey

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Family offense

Harassment

Harvey v. Harvey

CAF 22-00474

Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County

Background: The respondent appealed from an order of protection entered upon a finding that he committed the family offense of harassment against the petitioner, the respondent’s mother.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the petitioner testified that the respondent struck her in the back of the head as she drove and that he threatened to harm her. This constituted harassment in the second degree.

Veronica Reed for the respondent-appellant.

Submitted