Fourth Department – Judicial review: Guttman v. Covert Town Board

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Judicial review

Factual recitation for determinations

Guttman v. Covert Town Board

CA 20-01094

Appeal from Supreme Court, Seneca County

Background: The petitioners and respondents each appeal from a judgment that granted in part an Article 78 petition seeking to annul a determination that granted the respondents’ application for a variance from the requirement that they must obtain a building permit before making improvements to their property. A hearing was held but the town board failed to articulate its reasons for granting the variance and failed to set forth any findings of fact to support its determination. Thus, the Appellate Division reserved decision and remitted the matter to the town board to set forth the factual basis for its decision. The town board, after motion practice seeking compliance, submitted an unsworn document signed by its attorney purporting to constitute findings of fact.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved and remitted. The court held that the town board precluded intelligent judicial review of its determination inasmuch as its purported findings of fact are speculative and mere conclusions and contain very little factual matter.

