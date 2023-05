Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 7, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 7, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

Serenity Healthcare Systems LLC

Favor: Paychex, Inc.

Attorney: CLAIRE G BOPP ESQ

Amount: $25,000.00

SPIRIT OF EXCELLENCE JANITORIAL SERVICES INC et ano

4912 OLD STONE COVE, MEMPHIS TN 38125

Favor: QUICK FUNDING GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $17,493.00

SUPERIOR SNOW & ICE MANAGEMENT INC

504 WHITING ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $750.00

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

EGAN, CHRISTOPHER L

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

HOLLIS, MONIQUE E

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

KEESEE, MARY

Favor: PALISADES ACQUISITION XVI LLC

LITTLE, DAVID K

Favor: UNIFUND CCR PARTNERS

MARTINEZ, RUBEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTINEZ, RUBEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATHEWS, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

REITSCHKY, JAN M et ano

Favor: TARGET NATIONAL BANK

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

BANTUM, ARJON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BARTOLONE, ROBERT S II

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BEERENS, JAMES D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BOYER, MICHAEL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CANTATORE, JASON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CARTER, WINFRED

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHAMBERS, MARK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CHINCHILLA, EDWIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COLLIER, TRAVELLE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRANE, DELISHA L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRANE, DELISHA L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRANE, DELISHA L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRAY, ED et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CURRY, DEWAYNE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DAGUILAR, TROY D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DAGUILAR, TROY D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DAGUILAR, TROY D

Favor: COMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DEFILIPPO, JOHN NICHOLAS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DIAZ, JAVIER C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DOWNS, DAVID

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

EADY, TRACEY et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ESCALANTE, ELLIOTT

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FRUSTER, YANCEY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FUQUA, KEVIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, CHRISTIAN E

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, SARA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GRAHAM, ORADO N

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, YULANDER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, YULANDER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, YULANDER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREER, DWAYNE II

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREER, DWAYNE II

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HARRIMAN, JAMES E

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWLEY, KYLE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HOBBS, RASHAD ABDUL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HOWARD, DALTON E

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUNT, CHRISTOPHER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

IRISH, MICHAEL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

IVEY, VINCENT

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JILES, DARNELL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, GINEE Y

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOPEZ, JOSHUA J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDEN, JEMEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MALDONADO, JOSE LUIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MANICKAM, ARUNKUMAR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARCIAL, NELSON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARLIN, ROBERTO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARSHALL, CARLTON T

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTINEZ, RUBEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

AKA TANNER J STEINORTH et ano

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Amount:

ALEXANDER, LAEQUAN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Alicea, Kiana S. et ano

Favor: COUNTRY MANOR DNB LLC

Amount:

BOEVING, CHAZ ADAM et ano

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Amount:

BOHNKE, CRYSTAL L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BRUNO, HANNAH NICOLE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BURNELL, JEREMY EDWARD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BURNS, CARL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CARABALLO, CARLOS A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: