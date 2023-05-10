Second Circuit – Discrimination claims: Buon v. Spindler, et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Discrimination claims

Proper service to school district – Exhaustion of remedies – Plausible claims

Buon v. Spindler, et al.

21-622-cv

Judges Chin, Sullivan, and Bianco

Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of all her claims against the defendants. She asserted claims of discrimination as an African American woman of West Indian descent who served as principal of a middle school within the defendant school district.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part, vacated in part, and remanded. The court held that the school district was properly served with the summons and complaint, however the plaintiff failed to demonstrate proper service upon the superintendent and assistant superintendent. The Second Circuit also held that the claimant failed to exhaust her Title VII claim related to the alleged adverse employment actions. The court also found that the complaint also failed to state a plausible claim under Title VII or the Equal Protection Clause.

Jonathan R. Goldman, of Sussman & Associates, for the plaintiff-appellant; Deanna L. Collins, of Silverman & Associates, for the defendants-appellees.

Oral argument audio