Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Amarion M.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child neglect

Excessive corporal punishment

Matter of Amarion M.

CAF 21-01714

Appealed from Family Court, Erie County

Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that found she neglected the subject child by inflicting excessive corporal punishment on him.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that she engaged in a physical altercation with him after he failed to comply with her request that he take out the trash. The mother choked the child during the encounter. Furthermore, she made admissions regarding her role in the encounter, stating that she initiated the encounter, that she “kicked the child’s ass,” that she was not going to let the child “run over her,” and that she was not going to let him think that she was “a little bitch.” This undermined any argument the mother had that she was acting in self-defense. Additional evidence was presented that established that the child feared the mother, and that the child had red marks, bruises and broken blood vessels on his neck. The child also had difficulty breathing after the mother choked him.

Caitlin M. Connelly for the respondent-appellant; Rebecca Hoffman for the petitioner-respondent; Ayoka A. Tucker, attorney for the child.



