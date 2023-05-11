Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Xandriea M.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child neglect

Failure to return child to home

Matter of Xandriea M.

CAF 21-00467

Appealed from Family Court, Erie County

Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that determined that he neglected the subject child.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the evidence established that the father refused to return the child home when he learned that she was lying to him and instead informed the child and the caseworker for Child Protective Services that the child should go to a shelter. The father also was not willing to cooperate with the caseworker in arranging for the child’s appropriate care or eventual return home, thereby placing the child in imminent risk of harm.

David J. Pajak for the respondent-appellant; Rebecca Hoffman for the petitioner-respondent; Nathalie T. Marin, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, attorney for the child.

Oral argument video