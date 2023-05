Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 7, 10, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 7, 2023

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

CESAREO, CHRISTOPHER J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CORBIT, SHERMEKA D

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CRANE, JOYCELYN NICOLE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DEJOY, RICHARD A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DICRASTO, KEVIN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DOCKUM, JASON D

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

DOUGLAS, TYRE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

FELTON, JAHALLAH

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

FRYE, CURTIS J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

FULLER, CHRISTOPHER et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount:

GARCIA, MARK

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GILL, BOBBY D

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GINOVSKY, STEPHEN et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GONZALEZ, ANTONIO M

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GRAHAM, JOSEPH

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Gramlich, Lisa

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

GREEN, ANTWON M

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GROSE, SARAH

Favor: BRADFORD MANOR LLC

Attorney: CHIARI ILECKI LLP

Amount:

GUSHUE, MICHAEL et ano

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS CENTURION BANK

Attorney: ZWICKER & ASSOCIATES PC

Amount:

HARLEY, SHAMEKO et ano

Favor: South Shore Adjustment Co. LLC., as successor assignee to TEBO Financial Services Inc.

Amount:

HARRINGTON, MICHAEL T

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

HIERS, DANIEL JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

HUDSON, ROSE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ISOM, MARCUS J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

KEY, SHANI N

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

KOSIC, SASA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LADEAU, TYLER et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LIGHTS, DEQUANTE B

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MALAVE, ANTHONY J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MCCLARY, KAYEL J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MCDONALD, JON DAVID

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

NEGRON, WILLIAM

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

NESMITH, MICHAEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

NICOSIA, OLIVIA R et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Patterson, Porchia

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PAVIA, COREY M

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PITTMAN, JASON et ano

Favor: KAY JEWELERS et ano

Attorney: DUBIN, ROBERT

Amount:

REED, KENNETH D

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RIVERA, DESTINY M

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ROBERTS, DANIEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RUFFIN, DEISHAWN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RUIZ, JORGE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SCOTT, KAJI T

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SCOTT, MELVIN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SHANAY GAINES

Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SPIRLES, MICHELLE D

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

STADNYK, ADAM

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Sterling, Shaquille

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

STOKES, BRANDON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TAGGART, JUSTIN M

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Thorpe, Tony

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

WHITE, CHANCYE

Favor: South Shore Adjustment Co. LLC., as successor assignee to TEBO Financial Services Inc.

Amount:

WILLIAMS, LISA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Woods, Timothy J

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BEATTY, DARRELL E

2100 WIND WILLOW WAY 15, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

BECOATS, MICHELLE A

3578 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $135.00

BEECH, BYRON C

122 BRECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

BEHR, JASON C

9160 MAIN STREET, WESTERNVILLE NY 13486

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BELL, SHELLEY A

102 MOXON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $210.00

BELL, THOMAS J

39 PARMA CENTER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $25.00

BELL, THOMAS J

39 PARMA CENTER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

BELL, TYRIST J

549 BROWN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

BELL, WILLIE R

98 SNUG HARBOR COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $380.00

BEMAN, KIERSTEN N

71 POMEROY STREET APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $80.00

BENEDICT, JUNIOR D

2725 HARTLAND ROAD, GASPORT NY 14067

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

BIRMINGHAM, SHAQUANDA R

30 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $450.00

BLAKELY, ANTHONY T

27 BEVERLY HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $285.00

BLOWERS, KENNETH R JR

702 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $750.00

BONANNO, JENNIFER L

154 ALBERT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

BONES, FRANK J

1708 STONE AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $110.00

BORRELLI, NICHOLAS J

1920 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET, DENVER CO 80210

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

BORYS, STEVEN R

9 CHISWICK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $123.00

BOSH, RICHARD S

219 ORLAND ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

BOSLEY, AMANDA L

3440 BIG RIDGE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

BOUCHARD, BRIAN K

109 RIVERDALE ROAD, MARQUETTE MI 13263

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

BOUCHER, CHERYL A

62 BENWELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

BOUDREAU, ROBIN N

7447 MEAD DRIVE, SPRING HILL FL 34606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $110.00

MYSAK, MARIA M

113 WORCESTER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

NACCO, DEVIN M

320 MCGUIRE ROAD APT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $290.00

NDIAYE, YAHOUBA S

194 VAN AUKER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

ORTIZ, ASHLEY A

8 ATHENS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

Judgments

Recorded April 10, 2023

JUDGMENT

BRUCATO, MARISSA E

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CASH, DIMITRI

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CRUZ, JOSE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MARCERA, NICHOLAS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

YANCEY, TRAVIER

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

CEDAR MOUNTAIN STONE & MULCH et al

115 AUGUSTA DRIVE, NEWINGTON CT 06111

Favor: MCA SERVICING COMPANY

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $44,821.00

DREAM CLOUDS LLC et ano

DBA ALCHEMY LOUNGE 5389 KIRKMAN ROAD, ORLANDO FL 32819

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $42,343.06

HANNOSH, ISAAC et ano

13810 LAKESIDE CIRCLE, STERLING HEIGHTS MI 48313

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $49,565.00

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

ALBERGHINI, MARK J

Favor: FIA CARD SERVICES NA

PERKINS, CEDRIC J

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

SRYE, SAMANTHA

Favor: AFFINITY ORCHARD PLACE LP

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

PRESHA, TRELAND

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RAYMOND-TORRES, JENNA E

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROSELLI, VINCENT M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROSS, THOMAS JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROUSE, ANTHONY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROY, NICHOLAS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SEPULVEDA, CHRISTIAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SINGLETON, BRIONA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SLADE, SHIMAL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SLAUGHTER, MICHAEL R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SMITH, NEIL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TRABOLD, FRANCIS J JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

VELEZ, RAFAEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WALKER, JOHNATHAN D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WIGGINS, RAMON DAVID

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WIGGINS, RAMON DAVID

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WOODS, TRAVIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WYCHE, TYRONE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WYCHE, TYRONE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

REEVES, RUTH R

Favor: NORTH STAR CAPITAL ACQUISITION LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

PAONE, DINA M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

WHITAKER, SHAWN D

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

JUDGMENT VACATED

WOODARD, JACKIE et ano

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA