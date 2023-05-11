Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded April 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney

Recorded April 10, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC


