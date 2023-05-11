Second Circuit – Antitrust settlement: Contant v. AMA Capital, LLC

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Antitrust settlement

Claims administrator review – Rejected claims

Contant v. AMA Capital, LLC

21-3058(L)

Judges Parker, Sullivan, and Merriam

Background: AMA Capital is a claimant in an antitrust class-action settlement. The agreement required that each claimant substantiate its claims with such documents as class counsel and the claims administrator deemed acceptable. The agreement also provided that each claimant could remedy deficiencies in its claims before the administrator issued its decision, and if the claims administrator rejected its claims in whole or in part, contest the decision within 20 days of the mailing of the rejection notice. AMA Capital appealed from its motion for reconsideration based on the documents it submitted subsequent to the claims administrator’s rejection.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and dismissed in part. The court held that the claims administrator was not required to accept records during the contest process that were previously available to AMA, which is akin to a motion for reconsideration, and the district court did not err by denying AMA’s claims. Furthermore, the appeal of the court’s denial of a motion to intervene is dismissed as moot as AMA has standing as a class member to appeal any denial of its claims.

Scott O. Luskin, Payne & Fears, for the movant-appellant; Michael Dell’Angelo, of Berger & Montague, for the plaintiffs-appellees.

Oral argument audio