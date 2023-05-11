Split court reverses convictions

In a split decision, a state appeals court has vacated multiple convictions in an Onondaga County criminal case because of a speedy trial issue.

Defendant Alvin King was convicted in February 2020 before state Supreme Court Justice Gordon J. Cuffy of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, and resisting arrest.

In a recent 4-1 decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed the convictions and dismissed the indictment.

King, who allegedly stabbed his estranged wife, was initially charged in complaints on Sept. 5, 2018. He was indicted on March 14, 2019, the date the prosecutor first announced readiness for trial.

After pretrial discovery and failed plea negotiations, a trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 27, 2020.

In the meantime, New York lawmakers amended discovery requirements and made other reforms to the state’s Criminal Procedure Law, effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Fourth Department ruled that, in King’s case, the prosecution reverted to “a state of unreadiness” when the changes in the law took effect.

On the first day of the scheduled trial, King’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that the prosecutor was not ready for trial within the statutory timeframe. The prosecutor is required to be ready for trial within six months of the commencement of the criminal action.

Cuffy denied the motion on the ground that the prosecution was not required to abide by the new discovery obligations and other speedy trial requirements because they had already announced readiness under the prior law and the changes were not made retroactive.

The majority counted 189 days from Sept. 5, 2018, when the complaint was filed, to March 14, 2019, when the indictment was unsealed, and the prosecution announced readiness for trial.

The court added 26 days from Jan. 1, 2020, when the change in the law took effect and the prosecution reverted to a “state of unreadiness,” to Jan. 27, 2020, when the prosecution filed a certificate of compliance.

“Consequently, the total amount of pre-readiness delay chargeable to the People is 215 days,” the majority wrote.

After deducting reasonable time for the prosecution to comply with new discovery requirements and a period when King waived his speedy trial rights in exchange for a delay in the grand jury presentation to accommodate his request to testify to the grand jury the total still exceeded 180 days, the majority ruled.

“The People thus violated defendant’s statutory right to a speedy trial,” the majority wrote.

Justice E. Jeannette Ogden dissented.

She wrote that the changes in the law should not be applied to King’s case.

“Where a proceeding is already pending, a newly enacted statute that effects a procedural change is applicable . . . if directed to the litigation in future steps and stages . . . It is inapplicable, unless in exceptional conditions, where the effect is to reach backward, and nullify by relation the things already done,” she wrote.

“I am not convinced that the legislature intended to have the statutory amendments applied retroactively to those cases where, as here, the People legally declared their readiness for trial prior to the effective date of those amendments,” she wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035