Appeals court split on burglary case

In a split decision, a state appeals court in New York City has affirmed a burglary conviction.

Defendant Raymond Williams was convicted of third-degree burglary in October 2017 before state Supreme Court Justice Daniel P. FitzGerald.

Williams was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in state prison.

In a 3-2 decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, First Department, affirmed the conviction.

Williams is accused of entering a CVS store on Park Avenue with the intent to commit a crime on Jan. 19, 2017.

His appellate lawyer argued that the verdict was based on legally insufficient evidence and against the weight of the evidence.

“Here, the evidence, when viewed in the light most favorable to the People, establishes every element of burglary in the third degree. Further, that evidence shows that the verdict was not against the weight of the evidence,” the majority wrote.

To be found guilty of third-degree burglary, a defendant must knowingly enter or remain unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime there, according to the majority decision.

Williams’ knowledge that his entry into the store was unlawful was established by a trespass notice that he signed on Sept. 29, 2016, which barred him from entering any CVS store because of an alleged previous theft from a CVS store.

Other evidence also supported the finding that Willims entered the store with the intent to commit a crime, the majority wrote.

The store manager told Williams to stop as he walked toward the front of the store, holding a can of Red Bull in each hand. The manager told Williams he did not belong in CVS and asked him to leave and to give her the two cans, according to the majority.

Williams became upset, put the two cans down and immediately left the store, the majority wrote. Williams never indicated that he intended to buy the Red Bull or made any effort to pay for them, the majority wrote.

“The defense never sought to prove that defendant was carrying cash in his hand or made such an argument to the jury. This argument is purely speculative,” the majority wrote.

Justices Manuel J. Mendez, and Julio Rodriguez III, dissented. Mendez wrote a dissenting memorandum.

“In my opinion the evidence is legally insufficient to prove that defendant entered the CVS store with the intent to commit a crime … thereby negating an essential element of the crime of burglary in the third degree,” Mendez wrote.

“The verdict, in my opinion, is also against the weight of the evidence,” he wrote.

The store manager testified that she saw Williams take two Red Bull cans from the cooler and hold one in each hand as he walked toward the front of the store.

When Williams got to the front of the store, the manager told him to stop and give her the Red Bull. Williams slammed the items down and left, she testified.

Surveillance video shows that Williams walked by the store exit, and continued toward the checkout area holding the two Red Bull cans as he is approached by the manager who took the cans from his hands.

“The video does not show defendant drinking a Red Bull inside the store or concealing any Red Bull cans inside the bag he is holding, or anywhere else on his person,” Mendez wrote,

“There can be no burglary unless the trespasser intends to commit a separate crime when entering or remaining unlawfully in the building,” Mendez wrote.

The prosecution was required to prove that, when Williams entered the store, his conduct showed that his conscious objective was to steal property, Mendez wrote.

But the evidence “was not legally sufficient to prove that he entered the store with the conscious objective to steal property, or that while at the store he stole property,” Mendez wrote.

“Because his actions were susceptible to a reasonably innocent explanation, the verdict was not supported by legally sufficient evidence,” Mendez wrote.

“No rational view of the evidence can lead the trier of fact to the conclusion that the defendant intended to steal property from the CVS … The only eyewitness did not see him take or conceal any property. The video did not capture him taking or concealing any property. On the contrary, his conduct inside the store was always susceptible to an innocent explanation,” Mendez wrote.

