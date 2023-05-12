Fourth Department – Family offense: McCaslin v. Beck

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Family offense

Order of protection – Harassment

McCaslin v. Beck

CAF 21-01602

Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County

Background: The respondent appealed from an order of protection following a proceeding in which it was determined that he committed an unspecified family offense against the petitioner mother. The petitioner testified that the respondent was verbally abusive to her when talking to her by degrading her, accusing her of not keeping a clean home, and blaming her for his poor relationship with his daughter.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that the Family Court failed to set forth its essential findings of fact and failed to specify the family offense or offenses upon which the order was predicated upon. The Appellate Division further held that the evidence does not support a finding of harassment in the first degree.

Veronica Reed for the respondent-appellant.

Submitted